Queen Sonja of Norway steps out for first time since hospital stay

Queen Sonja of Norway made a graceful return to public life this week, attending the opening of a ceramics exhibition in Oslo.
It marked her first official engagement since being hospitalized last month due to shortness of breath.
The Queen of Norway attended Friday’s opening of a ceramics display crafted by graduates of Oslo’s National Academy of Arts.
The royal exuded grace during her outing as she donned a striking multicoloured jumper and a pair of sleek trousers.
For her hair, she styled her brunette locks in her usual styles and opted for natural makeup for the outing.
Notably, Queen Sonja is passionate about cultural issues and she is also a professional printmaker, holding exhibitions with several artists in the country.
In 1988, she founded the Queen Sonja International Music Competition.
Queen Sonja health scare:
This recent outing came after Sonja had recently had two hospital visits.
Last month, she was admitted after a shortness of breath, with the Norwegian royal needing to be airlifted for her treatment.
Meanwhile, in January, she was in hospital again after she suffered from atrial fibrillation during a skiing trip. At the time, the Royal House noted that the situation was "not considered serious."
An update released by the palace said, "Her Majesty the Queen was admitted to the National Hospital this evening for examinations due to shortness of breath. The Queen was transported by air ambulance from the Prince's Cabin in Sikkilsdalen, where the Royal Couple spent the Easter holiday."
Queen Sonja's husband, King Harrald is Europe's oldest reigning monarch at age 88.