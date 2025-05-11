Victoria Beckham sends message amid family feud with Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham appeared unfazed by swirling family feud rumors as she shared a polished glimpse of her glam session on social media.
The Spice Girl alum took to her Instagram account to share a portrait of herself, showcasing her being pampered in a makeup chair while a stylist straightened her hair.
She wore only a white bathrobe and had several hair rollers intact.
“Happy weekend x,” Victoria captioned the mirror selfie.
Notably, Victoria’s self-care post came shortly after she marked husband David Beckham’s 50th birthday with a star-studded celebration at Core in London last weekend.
Victoria and David’s kids, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, attended the star-studded event.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn, 26, was notably missing from family photos.
David and Victoria Beckham feud with Brooklyn:
As per Dailymail, a source close to the family shared that David and Victoria Beckham want to reconcile with their eldest son.
“There has been no call, no contact, nothing," a source said.
A source added, "As parents, David and Victoria are concerned for their son and they have tried to get in touch but he isn’t interested.”
The insider added, “David even tried through social media last Monday because he fears that his son won’t know that he and Victoria love him so dearly otherwise.”
“It is a terribly sad situation. They just want him to know that they are there for him when he’s ready to talk to them but he simply doesn’t seem very interested at all,” a source noted.
They mentioned, “Nicola must be behind this, she has been driving this wedge for some years now.”
To note, Romeo’s relationship with Kim Turnbull is reportedly at the center of a feud with Brooklyn.