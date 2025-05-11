Entertainment

Victoria Beckham sends message amid family feud with Brooklyn

David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly facing feud with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 11, 2025
Victoria Beckham Sends Message amid family feud with Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham Sends Message amid family feud with Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham appeared unfazed by swirling family feud rumors as she shared a polished glimpse of her glam session on social media.

The Spice Girl alum took to her Instagram account to share a portrait of herself, showcasing her being pampered in a makeup chair while a stylist straightened her hair.

She wore only a white bathrobe and had several hair rollers intact.

“Happy weekend x,” Victoria captioned the mirror selfie.

Victoria Beckham sends message amid family feud with Brooklyn

Notably, Victoria’s self-care post came shortly after she marked husband David Beckham’s 50th birthday with a star-studded celebration at Core in London last weekend.

Victoria and David’s kids, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, attended the star-studded event.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn, 26, was notably missing from family photos.

David and Victoria Beckham feud with Brooklyn:

As per Dailymail, a source close to the family shared that David and Victoria Beckham want to reconcile with their eldest son.

“There has been no call, no contact, nothing," a source said.

A source added, "As parents, David and Victoria are concerned for their son and they have tried to get in touch but he isn’t interested.”

The insider added, “David even tried through social media last Monday because he fears that his son won’t know that he and Victoria love him so dearly otherwise.”

“It is a terribly sad situation. They just want him to know that they are there for him when he’s ready to talk to them but he simply doesn’t seem very interested at all,” a source noted.

They mentioned, “Nicola must be behind this, she has been driving this wedge for some years now.”

To note, Romeo’s relationship with Kim Turnbull is reportedly at the center of a feud with Brooklyn.


‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress

‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress
Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer

Elon Musk's doomsday prediction gets exact date from supercomputer
WhatsApp to offer enhanced accessibility settings: Report

WhatsApp to offer enhanced accessibility settings: Report
Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion

Prince Albert, Charlene celebrate their twin children’s First Communion
'The Scripts' Danny O'Donoghue marries longtime girlfriend Anais Niang
'The Scripts' Danny O'Donoghue marries longtime girlfriend Anais Niang
David Beckham wishes Victoria ‘Mother’s Day’ after Brooklyn ‘cut’ ties
David Beckham wishes Victoria ‘Mother’s Day’ after Brooklyn ‘cut’ ties
‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress
‘You’ star Tom Francis hard launches romance with ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress
Kanye West's LA church building under investigation for alleged arson
Kanye West's LA church building under investigation for alleged arson
Jennifer Aniston faces tough decision after police reveal home location
Jennifer Aniston faces tough decision after police reveal home location
Lily Collins brings baby Tove to set as ‘Emily in Paris’ films in Rome
Lily Collins brings baby Tove to set as ‘Emily in Paris’ films in Rome
John Legend shares chilling insight into Kanye West's troubles
John Legend shares chilling insight into Kanye West's troubles
Dua Lipa, Coldplay send letter to PM Keir Starmer to change copyright laws
Dua Lipa, Coldplay send letter to PM Keir Starmer to change copyright laws
Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of making legal battle a 'circus'
Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of making legal battle a 'circus'
Nicole Kidman honors late mum with heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute
Nicole Kidman honors late mum with heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute
Kylie Jenner plays stylist for Timothée Chalamet ahead of red carpet premiere
Kylie Jenner plays stylist for Timothée Chalamet ahead of red carpet premiere
Tom Cruise opens up about ex Nicole Kidman amid Ana de Armas romance rumours
Tom Cruise opens up about ex Nicole Kidman amid Ana de Armas romance rumours