Kourtney Kardashian receives sweet Mother’s Day tribute from Travis Barker

  • by Web Desk
  • May 12, 2025
Kourtney Kardashian has received an emotional tribute from her husband Travis Barker and step-kids on Mother’s Day.

The Blink-182 member took to Instagram on Sunday, May 11, and share a heartwarming tribute for his wife.

Travis appreciated the Posh founder for taking care of his family and being always supportive.

He penned, “Happy Mother’s Day @kourtneykardash Thank you for being such a great Mom and taking such good care of our family. We love you so much.”

The first photo showed The Kardashians star standing with her partner's kids, all dressed up as if straight from Disneyland.

Kourtney’s step-daughter Alabama Barker also wished her on Mother’s Day.

The 19-year old wrote, “Happy Mother's Day to someone who chose to love me like her own. You stepped into my life with patience, care, and an open heart, and I'm so grateful for everything you've done to support and guide me.”

Alabama further added, “Your presence has brought comfort, strength, and so much love, and I truly appreciate the role you've played in my life. Thank you for showing up, for listening, and for being someone I can count on. You mean more to me than you know.”

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share one kid, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

She also shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 12 and Reign, 10 with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, the musician shares Landon Barker, 20, Alabama Barker, 19, with ex Shanna Moakler.

