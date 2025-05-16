Nigerian author Abi Daré’s new novel wins first-ever Climate Fiction Prize in London

Nigerian author Abi Daré has won the first-ever Climate Fiction Prize.
Her winning book, And So I Roar, continues the story from her first successful novel, The Girl with the Louding Voice.
This new book focuses on women and girls living in rural areas of Nigeria and how their lives are affected by environmental damage and climate change, as per BBC.
The author, who studied law at the University of Wolverhampton, said in a statement, noting, "As a Black British-Nigerian woman, receiving this prize is reminder that we do not need to wait for permission to step into global conversations or to contort our stories to fit a certain lens."
Abi Daré claims £10,00 climate fiction price:
The author won the prestigious £10,000 prize at a ceremony in London on Wednesday evening.
And So I Roar was chosen as one of the top five books for the prize, along with The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley, Briefly Very Beautiful by Roz Dineen, The Morningside by Téa Obreht and Orbital by Samantha Harvey.
Author and judging chair Madeleine Bunting described the novel as: "A book of real energy and passion, which both horrifies and entertains with a cast of compelling characters, a story of how the climate crisis can provoke social crisis where often women and children are the victims."
In addition to winning the prize, Abi Daré will speak at the Authentic Allyship conference hosted by the University of Wolverhampton on Thursday, June 12.