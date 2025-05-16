Princess Charlene mourns tragic loss after celebrating her twins’ First Communion

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • May 16, 2025
Princess Charlene joined a solemn ceremony to mourn a “tragic” loss.

In a new update shared on Instagram on Friday, May 16, the Royal Family of Monaco reported about the Princess’s appearance at a memorial service.

“HSH Princess Charlene attended the memorial service on Thursday afternoon, May 15, in tribute to Lorenzo Renou, a young ASM Basket player who tragically died last Sunday in a road accident,” the caption stated.

Continuing the update, the Royals shared that the ceremony was held at Monaco Cathedral, where Charlene expressed her “support and compassion” to the Lorenzo’s family.

Further in the statement, a brief introduction of Lorenzo was mentioned.

“Seventeen-year-old Lorenzo Renou was a dedicated student, top of his class in Première STMG at Lycée Albert I. He played in the National 3 league and was also part of the ASM Basket Youth Team,” the Palace noted.

In the post, the Royal Family also shared a gallery of photographs from the sorrowful gathering and a picture of Lorenzo Renou playing basketball.

Princess Charlene celebrates her twin children’s First Communion:

This appearance of Princess Charlene comes just a few days after she and Prince Albert celebrated First Communion of their twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

On Sunday, May 11, the Royal Couple congratulated their kids on Instagram, writing, “On this day of First Communion, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella who received this sacrament with faith and reverence.”

First Communion is a significant religious ceremony in the Roman Catholic Church in which a person receives the Eucharist (Holy Communion).

