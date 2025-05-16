TikTok introduces meditation feature to assist you get off the app and sleep

TikTok has introduced an in-app guided meditation exercise.
The short video platform revealed that it started experimenting the meditation exercises with select teens at the start of this year and is currently making the feature accessible to all users on its app.
This feature assists users in enhancing their sleep quality and encourages them to put down during endless scrolling sessions.
TikTok expands mental health support
For teens below 18, they can turn on the recently launched meditation feature by default.
If a teen is using the app after 10 p.m., they will receive a guided meditation exercise that encourages them to prepare for a relaxing sleep.
If teens ignore the message and persist to use the app, they will get a second full-screen prompt.
The company has been rolling out a range of the latest teen safety features over the past few years in response to concerns over the app’s impact on its youngest users.
Adults who want to use the meditation feature can turn it on by navigating to the app’s Screen Time settings page.
From there, you are only required to switch on the “sleep hours” feature. You can choose what time you want to see the meditation exercise every night.
In addition, TikTok revealed that it will donate $2.3 million in ad credits to 31 mental health organisations in 19 countries all across the globe as part of its Mental Health Education Fund.