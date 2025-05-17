Sci-Tech

OpenAI unveils Codex, an advanced AI coding agent

Codex is currently available to all the subscribers to ChatGPT Pro, Enterprise, and Team

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
OpenAI officially launched an advanced cloud-based software engineering agent called Codex.

Codex, OpenAI’s most capable AI coding agent, is powered by Codex-1. According to OpenAI, Codex-1 generates “cleaner” code than o3, offering enhanced accuracy and will repeatedly run tests on its code until passing results are successfully accomplished.

OpenAI Codex consists of enhanced communication capabilities

The ChatGPT manufacturer stated that the AI coding agent is capable of communicating anywhere from one to 30 minutes to resolve queries, write simple features, fix bugs regarding your codebase, and perform a variety of tasks.

In addition, the recently launched agent can manage several software engineering tasks simultaneously without restricting users to access their computer and browser while it’s running.

Availability

Codex is currently available to all the subscribers to ChatGPT Pro, Enterprise, and Team.

Notably, the company is set to offer “generous access” to Codex to start soon, with further plans to expand Codex access to ChatGPT Plus and Edu users in the near future.

It is pertinent to mention that OpenAI is bringing a significant update to Codex CLI, the latest open-source coding agent, with a variant of its o4-mini model.

To note, this model is now the default in Codex CLI, and will be accessible in OpenAI’s API for $1.50 per 1M input tokens and $6 per 1M output tokens.

