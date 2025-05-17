Entertainment

Nicole Kidman confesses early sequel talks with Sandra Bullock on ‘Practical Magic’ set

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are set to reprise their roles as sisters and witches Sally and Gillian Owens

  May 17, 2025
Nicole Kidman has revealed that she and Sandra Bullock were already thinking about a Practical Magic sequel nearly 30 years ago.

While conversing on Thursday night at the Season 2 premiere of her Hulu series, Nine Perfect Strangers, the Babygirl star said, “When we were making it, we definitely did,” adding, “We’re so excited. Yes, yes, beyond excited. You heard our spell. We put out our spell already.”

Notably, Kidman remarks came after Warner Bros. announced earlier this month that the second movie will be released in 2026 with Kidman set to showcase her acting skills with her co-star The Proposal starlet.

The studio released a text-only teaser with a voiceover from Bullock and Kidman, who chant, “Tooth of wolf and morning dew. Something old and something new. Let the spell begin to mix. Sept. 18, 2026.”

The duo is set to reprise their roles as sisters and witches Sally and Gillian Owens, who find themselves fighting off a curse that kills the men they fall in love with.

The film was based on Alice Hoffman’s novel.

Susanne Bier is onboard to helm the sequel of the Practical Magic from a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the first movie.

Producers are keeping the storyline under tight wraps.

Practical Magic review:

To note, Practical Magic became a cult favorite despite mixed reviews and weak box office results.

In 2019, Warner Bros. announced a prequel series called Rules of Magic, but the HBO project was canceled before production started.

