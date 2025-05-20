Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' in mysterious new role

Conan O'Brien has been confirmed to join the Toy Story world with new role.
On Monday, May 19, during the Consumer Products section of Disney's Licensing Expo presentation, Disney announced that The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien host will be portraying Smarty Pants in Toy Story 5.
Turning to his Instagram account to express his delight, Conan noted, "Isn't that crazy? Legendary franchise.These films are amazing. I can't believe this!"
The 62-year-old anchor also confessed that he first asked for the role of Woody, which had already been promised to Tom Hanks.
He teased that when he tried to secure the role of Buzz Lightyear, he was informed that the the superhero action figure has already been assigned to Tim Allen.
Talking about his character Conan noted, "they showed me this new character, Smarty Pants. It's the best character of them all. I prefer this character."
"I don’t even wanna play Woody or Buzz anymore, even if they beg me. I'm Smarty Pants; I love this!," Conan jokingly added.
Toy Story 5 release date
Toy Story 5 is slated to be released in theatres on June 19, 2026, where the toys will come across tech as Buzz Woody, Jessie and the rest of gang from toys basket will meet kids new obsession; electronics.
The film is the work of writer-director Andrew Stanton, the two-time Oscar winner for WALL-E and Finding Nemo.