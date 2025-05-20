Bluesky plans to offer a new ‘live’ indicator for streamers, sports

Bluesky has officially announced to make it easier to know when someone is livestreaming or when a live NBA event is happening.
Bluesky COO Rose Wang revealed on Monday, May 19, 2025, that the feature was being tested for both the NBA’s new account on the platform; she added later that the test extends to the WNBA.
While an NBA game is in progress, a red border with a “live” designation will appear around posts from the NBA’s account.
Notably, when users click on the NBA’s profile picture, they will be redirected to the event they’re promoting.
The company stated that the badge will also appear for “a handful of accounts” when they post links to livestreams, including on YouTube and Twitch.
It added that it plans to tweak the feature based on feedback before it launches it to all users.
“We aren’t trapping you in Bluesky,” Wang wrote in her post. “We want you to use Bluesky to discover what’s happening.”
In the context of sports, Wang’s post showcases a dig at the various deals Twitter made with sports organisations like the NFL, MLB and NHL, and the NBA to stream their content on its platform, rather than linking out to their streams elsewhere.
Speaking to SportsPro, Wang stated that Bluesky doesn’t have the means or desire to take on partnerships like those, but the new live badge testing for the NBA shows it’s certainly not above doing what it can to nurture its burgeoning “Sports Bluesky.”
Wang confirmed that Bluesky will also be testing this feature for WNBA games.