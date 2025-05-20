Harry, Meghan flaunt romance as King Charles remains unfazed about reunion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary with some never-before-seen click.
On Monday, May 19, the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, As Ever, shared a brand new photograph of the loved-up couple as they marked seven years of nuptials amid the Royal Family drama.
The Instagram post featuring two clicks was captioned, "Sometimes two is better than one."
"Wishing a very happy anniversary to our founder @meghan and her husband Prince Harry," the brand penned.
The first click was of a beautiful view of two palm trees, while the second snap was a black-and-white photograph of Harry and Meghan giving each other heart eyes as they held hands.
Meghan's close pal and collaborator Jake Rosenberg was credited as the photographer, who also helped in the launch of the lifestyle brand.
King Charles remained silence on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wedding anniversary
The couple celebrated their anniversary with no message and well wishes from the Royal Family as they were busy with their own event in London.
King Charles remained tight-lipped about the major milestones of the younger son as he attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show with Queen Camila, the Duke of Edinburg and the Duke and Duchess of Glouchester.
Meghan and Harry were met with a complete silence from Royal Family on their happiest moments as the tension between them has reached an all-time high after the Duke's bombshell interview with BBC.