King Felipe hosts special event to mark ‘centenary’ of key Spanish institution

King Felipe celebrated milestone 100th anniversary of Social Graduates Council at Zarzuela Palace.
On Tuesday, May 20, the Royal Family of Spain took to its official Instagram account to share about the Monarch’s newest engagement, reporting that he hosted a special gathering to commemorate the “centenary” of the key Spanish insitution.
At the Palace, Felipe welcomed the officials of the organization to mark the milestone anniversary.
“The King receives in audience a representative of the General Council of Official Colleges of Social Graduates of Spain on the occasion of the commemoration of its centenary,” the caption stated.
Alongside the caption, the Royal Family posted a carousel of photographs from the event, featuring the King having a delightful meeting with the representatives.
For the special event, King Felipe wore a black suit with a light blue shirt, complemented by a pouple-and-white patterned tie.
The General Council of Official Colleges of Social Graduates of Spain is the official governing organization that represents the professional association of social graduates in the country.
Moreover, this outing of King Felipe VI comes just a day after he boarded Spain’s new S-81 submarine.
King Felipe boards Spain’s new S-81 submarine:
On Monday, May 19, the Spanish Royals shared on Instagram that King Felipe boarded Spain’s new S-81 submarine, the first S-80 class submarine and the first-ever designed and built by the country since 1888.
The submarine was christened by Felipe’s elder daughter, Princess Leonor.