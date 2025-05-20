King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's 'inspiring' visit to charity school 

King Charles applauded Duchess Sophie after her recent trip to the Royal charity foundation school, where she met physically challenged students.
Duchess Sophie visited the Royal School for the Blind Charity on Tuesday, May 20th, to spend quality time with the staff and the 'incredible' disabled children.
The Royal Family turned to its official Instagram handle on the same day of the visit to release an exclusive glimpse of the delightful tour.
In the shared video clip, the Duchess of Edinburgh is seen playing with the students, communicating personally with the blind students.
The 60-year-old British Royal Family member has also met with the management of the academy, which has been serving the good cause for years.
"An inspiring afternoon with the incredible staff and students at the Royal School for the Blind Charity!" the caption stated.
They continued, "The Duchess of Edinburgh visited to learn how the school is helping reshape perceptions of visual impairment."
"Whilst at the school, Her Royal Highness took part in activities such as table cricket, before trying her hand at writing braille," the 76-year-old monarch noted.
The statement concluded, "It was particularly encouraging to hear how the charity is supporting the next generation of teachers and carers. Thank you for all that you do!"
Duchess Sophie serves as patron of blind organization:
Duchess Sophie has served as a patron of organizations and charities that support blind people and those with disabilities since 2011.