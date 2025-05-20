Prince George drawn into Uncle Harry's royal exit drama in shocking new claims

Prince George may have played an unexpected role in the royal shake-up, with a new claim suggesting he was the surprising 'catalyst' that pushed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle toward their decision to step back from royal duties.
As per the Daily Express, the snap of Prince George alongside Prince William, the then-Prince Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly the "catalyst" behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's final decision to step down as senior working royals.
A royal author claims that the photo featuring four generations of the Royal Family served as a “final wake-up call” for Harry and Meghan as they reflected on their place within the monarchy.
The royal author Andrew Morton, who famously penned Diana: Her True Story in 1992, shared about the photograph of George in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.
Notably, the snap was shared just days before Meghan and Harry's decision was made public.
Morton wrote, "The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them.”
He added, "The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry."
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s decision to step down from duties:
To note, Meghan and Harry took to their then-joint Instagram account, @sussexroyal, on January 8, 2020,to share that they decided to step down from the royal duties.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex later moved to the US with their son Archie, now aged six, before welcoming their daughter Lilibet the following year.