Prince William, Princess Kate receive prestigious new honor in U.S.

Prince William and Princess Kate have received a remarkable new honor from across the Atlantic.
As per Hello Magazine, the Prince and Princess of Wales are among the global names on this year's Time100 list.
Included among the Innovators, the two are acknowledged for their forward-thinking contribution to royal charitable work.
The Time100 Philanthropy 2025 is described as "the 100 most influential people shaping the future of giving at a pivotal moment".
According to the magazine, Prince William and Princess Kate were appreciated for being "less concerned with cultural preservation and more attuned to social issues.”
The magazine cited their work on mental health, climate change and tackling homelessness through their Royal Foundation.
It added: "Crucial to the Waleses’ approach is aligning social imperatives with sound business strategies and building corporate alliances to expand their reach."
The magazine also highlights Kate’s Business Taskforce, which reported last year that funding early childhood initiatives could boost the UK economy by an estimated £45.5 billion annually.
On Monday, the Taskforce released its impact report with a number of leading UK businesses.
They announced major policy changes and projects, with Deloitte UK changing its parental policies to give all parents 26 weeks full pay.
The magazine also disclosed that its owners and co-chairs Marc and Lynne Benioff have supported the Prince and Princess's Royal Foundation in the past.
Prince William and Princess Kate charity efforts:
To note, Prince William and Princess Kate are active in numerous charity initiatives through The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prominently William's work focuses on environmental conservation, mental health, and combating homelessness, while Kate's works in early childhood development, mental health, and supporting families domains.