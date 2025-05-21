'Cheers' star, George Wendt breathes his last at age 76

George Wendt, the beloved actor best known for his role as Norm Peterson on the classic sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 76.
As per PEOPLE, the actor died on the morning of Tuesday, May 20.
In a statement his publicist Melissa Nathan confirmed, “Beloved actor and comedian, George Wendt, best known for starring in the NBC hit comedy Cheers, has passed away.”
“George’s family confirmed the news of his death early Tuesday morning, announcing he died peacefully in his sleep while at home,” the statement continued.
They added, “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever.”
The statement went on say, “The family has requested privacy during this time.”
In 1948, Wendt was born in Chicago and he was one of nine children; his sister Kathryn is the mother of actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis.
He didn’t complete his studies at Notre Dame, instead working for a time at his father’s real estate company in Chicago, and later graduating from Rockhurst College.
George Wendt work front:
Wendt’s played roles small parts on series including Hart to Hart, Soap, Taxi and M*A*S*H.
He also appeared in a handful of films, including My Bodyguard, Jekyll and Hyde... Together Again and Airplane II: The Sequel.
Notably, Wendt was a six-time Emmy nominee for his role in Cheers.