Entertainment

'Cheers' star, George Wendt breathes his last at age 76

George Wendt was a six-time Emmy nominee for his role in 'Cheers'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
Cheers star, George Wendt breathes his last at age 76
'Cheers' star, George Wendt breathes his last at age 76

George Wendt, the beloved actor best known for his role as Norm Peterson on the classic sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 76.

As per PEOPLE, the actor died on the morning of Tuesday, May 20.

In a statement his publicist Melissa Nathan confirmed, “Beloved actor and comedian, George Wendt, best known for starring in the NBC hit comedy Cheers, has passed away.”

“George’s family confirmed the news of his death early Tuesday morning, announcing he died peacefully in his sleep while at home,” the statement continued.

They added, “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever.”

The statement went on say, “The family has requested privacy during this time.”

In 1948, Wendt was born in Chicago and he was one of nine children; his sister Kathryn is the mother of actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis.

He didn’t complete his studies at Notre Dame, instead working for a time at his father’s real estate company in Chicago, and later graduating from Rockhurst College.

George Wendt work front:

Wendt’s played roles small parts on series including Hart to Hart, Soap, Taxi and M*A*S*H.

He also appeared in a handful of films, including My Bodyguard, Jekyll and Hyde... Together Again and Airplane II: The Sequel.

Notably, Wendt was a six-time Emmy nominee for his role in Cheers.

'Cheers' star, George Wendt breathes his last at age 76

'Cheers' star, George Wendt breathes his last at age 76
Violet Affleck opens up on 'arguing' with mum Jennifer Garner during LA Wildfires

Violet Affleck opens up on 'arguing' with mum Jennifer Garner during LA Wildfires
Prince William, Princess Kate receive prestigious new honor in U.S.

Prince William, Princess Kate receive prestigious new honor in U.S.
Caitlin Clark marks major milestones in thrilling game against Atlanta Dream

Caitlin Clark marks major milestones in thrilling game against Atlanta Dream
Violet Affleck opens up on 'arguing' with mum Jennifer Garner during LA Wildfires
Violet Affleck opens up on 'arguing' with mum Jennifer Garner during LA Wildfires
Hailey Bieber admits to creating fake accounts amid marital woes rumours
Hailey Bieber admits to creating fake accounts amid marital woes rumours
‘The Voice’ names season 27 winner in epic finale moment
‘The Voice’ names season 27 winner in epic finale moment
Ed Sheeran makes major confession about Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s marriage
Ed Sheeran makes major confession about Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s marriage
Hailey Bieber clears air about Justin Bieber divorce rumours: 'It’s crazy'
Hailey Bieber clears air about Justin Bieber divorce rumours: 'It’s crazy'
Justin Baldoni finds strength in family as Blake Lively's legal woes escalate
Justin Baldoni finds strength in family as Blake Lively's legal woes escalate
Justin Bieber pens open apology to Hailey for ‘mean’ Vogue cover remark
Justin Bieber pens open apology to Hailey for ‘mean’ Vogue cover remark
Selena Gomez rolls out customized Oreo in fun 'limited edition' collab
Selena Gomez rolls out customized Oreo in fun 'limited edition' collab
Nicole Kidman basks in sunset bliss with pal Pedro Pascal on French Riviera
Nicole Kidman basks in sunset bliss with pal Pedro Pascal on French Riviera
Taylor Swift leaves fans reeling with ‘Look What You Made Me Do (TV)’ debut
Taylor Swift leaves fans reeling with ‘Look What You Made Me Do (TV)’ debut
Shakira brings her iconic rendition 'Antología' at 'The Tonight Show'
Shakira brings her iconic rendition 'Antología' at 'The Tonight Show'
Jim Morrison's stolen graveside bust found 37 years later
Jim Morrison's stolen graveside bust found 37 years later