Sci-Tech

Android 16 brings AI-powered weather effects

The latest feature is now activated with a switch toggle labelled 'Add 3D motion to this photo'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
Android 16 brings AI-powered weather effects
Android 16 brings AI-powered weather effects 

In a significant move, Google’s latest Android 16 beta brings a variety of the latest wallpaper and lock screen options for Pixel phones, such as live-updating weather animations and a feature that automatically frames subjects of images within several bubbly shapes.

Once users select a photo to use as a wallpaper in the beta, they can click the collection of starbursts that has become the de facto symbol for AI features to access the recently added effects.

Users can select from five different shape options, such as a slanted oval, a rounded rectangle, and more.

Currently, your phone picks what part of the photo is required to be the subject, with no option to resize it.

What does a 'Weather' option do?

The latest “Weather” option interacts with your image subject, as by wrapping them in a fog. The default choice, “Local,” changes the effect relying on the nearby weather conditions.

These options join the “Cinematic” wallpaper mode, which automatically creates a parallax effect.

The latest feature is now activated with a switch toggle labelled “Add 3D motion to this photo” and offers different results when users try it out with a similar image.

Furthermore, the Alphabet-owned firm is currently experimenting with updates to the lock screen, including offering an improved control over what notifications appear there. 

