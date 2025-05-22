Kieran Culkin joins 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' as Caesar

Kieran Culkin has been confirmed to join The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping after winning an Academy Award at the 2025 Oscars.
The Father of the Bride actor has been cast as Caesar Flickerman in the upcoming prequel, a role which was originally played by Stanley Tucci.
Francis Lawrence has been given the responsibility to direct the latest adaptation of Suzanne Collins's best-selling novel, which is slated to be released in November 20, 2026.
About Caesar Flickerman character
Caesar is a peculiar host of Hunger Games, whose older version was portrayed by Stanley in the series' first four film that kicked off The Hunger Games film franchise in 2012.
The prequel – which will follow the story of Haymitch and the 50th hunger game – casts include Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak as the main lead.
Along with that, other actors that were confirmed to join the line-up include Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr,. Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke and Ben Wang.
Prior to Kieran's announcement, The Hunger Games turned to their Instagram account to confirm few more exciting roles including, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow and Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket.
The book Sunrise on the Reaping takes place in Panem on the morning of the 50th Hunger Games, 24 years before the events in The Hunger Games, the first novel that was published in 2008.