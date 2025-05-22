Entertainment

Kieran Culkin joins 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' as Caesar

'Succession' star Kieran Culkin will be hosting the 50th Hunger Games as Caesar Flickerman

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 22, 2025
Kieran Culkin joins Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping as Caesar
Kieran Culkin joins 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' as Caesar

Kieran Culkin has been confirmed to join The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping after winning an Academy Award at the 2025 Oscars.

The Father of the Bride actor has been cast as Caesar Flickerman in the upcoming prequel, a role which was originally played by Stanley Tucci.

Francis Lawrence has been given the responsibility to direct the latest adaptation of Suzanne Collins's best-selling novel, which is slated to be released in November 20, 2026. 

About Caesar Flickerman character 

Caesar is a peculiar host of Hunger Games, whose older version was portrayed by Stanley in the series' first four film that kicked off The Hunger Games film franchise in 2012.

The prequel – which will follow the story of Haymitch and the 50th hunger game – casts include Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak as the main lead.

Along with that, other actors that were confirmed to join the line-up include Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr,. Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke and Ben Wang.

Prior to Kieran's announcement, The Hunger Games turned to their Instagram account to confirm few more exciting roles including, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow and Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket.

The book Sunrise on the Reaping takes place in Panem on the morning of the 50th Hunger Games, 24 years before the events in The Hunger Games, the first novel that was published in 2008.

Katie Holmes steps out in NYC amid ex Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance rumours

Katie Holmes steps out in NYC amid ex Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance rumours
650-year-old Ming Dynasty’s Fengyang Drum Tower collapses in China: See

650-year-old Ming Dynasty’s Fengyang Drum Tower collapses in China: See

Tom Cruise collaborates with Alejandro G. Iñárritu for 'wild comedy' project

Tom Cruise collaborates with Alejandro G. Iñárritu for 'wild comedy' project

Prince William shares glimpse of his surprise visit to Leith Community Centre

Prince William shares glimpse of his surprise visit to Leith Community Centre

Taylor Swift’s pal spills exciting update on her ‘vacation mode’ with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift’s pal spills exciting update on her ‘vacation mode’ with Travis Kelce
Katie Holmes steps out in NYC amid ex Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance rumours
Katie Holmes steps out in NYC amid ex Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance rumours
Tom Cruise collaborates with Alejandro G. Iñárritu for 'wild comedy' project
Tom Cruise collaborates with Alejandro G. Iñárritu for 'wild comedy' project
Chris Brown secures £5 million bail in explosive London assault case
Chris Brown secures £5 million bail in explosive London assault case
Ana de Armas reveals dark side of fame amid Tom Cruise romance speculations
Ana de Armas reveals dark side of fame amid Tom Cruise romance speculations
Kourtney Kardashian's bizarre claims about 'Diddy' parties spark backlash
Kourtney Kardashian's bizarre claims about 'Diddy' parties spark backlash
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Cassie Ventura’s mum confesses getting blackmail
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Cassie Ventura’s mum confesses getting blackmail
Lady Gaga comes one step closer to EGOT after Sports Emmy win
Lady Gaga comes one step closer to EGOT after Sports Emmy win
David Beckham speaks out on personal struggles amid Brooklyn’s rift
David Beckham speaks out on personal struggles amid Brooklyn’s rift
Taylor Swift makes surprise return to social media after long hiatus
Taylor Swift makes surprise return to social media after long hiatus
Michelle Williams reflects on ‘painful’ 'Blue Valentine' shoot with Ryan Gosling
Michelle Williams reflects on ‘painful’ 'Blue Valentine' shoot with Ryan Gosling
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession
Justin Bieber deletes apology to Hailey Bieber after ‘stalking’ confession