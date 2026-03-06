Nicola Peltz finally sets record straight on Beckham family feud

Nicola Peltz has finally set the record straight on Beckham family feud after she was questioned about the ongoing Beckham family drama.
The 31-year-old actress, who has not publicly comment on the feud yet, was recently asked in an interview by The Hollywood Reporter, "There’s been a lot of public interest in your real life and relationship with husband Brooklyn Beckham’s family. How have you navigated that attention?"
The billionaire heiress in her response said, "I’ve been editing my next film [Prima] for the past two and a half weeks."
The wife of the eldest Beckham, who will soon star in the upcoming Indie drama Prima, then added, "So honestly, I’ve been in the editing room. We haven’t had weekends. We’ve just been trying to make a deadline [for Cannes]."
The emerging actress, while clearly dodging the direct query, concluded, "And it’s been so amazing to just put my focus on that and be creative. It’s been really fun doing that, and I’m really excited for it to come out."
Nicola Peltz’s interview comes amidst the ongoing drama between Brooklyn Beckham and his family, specially with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, which dates back to their wedding in 2022.
The eldest Beckham family’s son accused his parents of trying to "ruin" his relationship with wife, claiming that they were controlling, manipulative, and disrespectful in a lenghty post shared on his Instagram Story in January 2026.