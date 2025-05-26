Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ star shaves off signature long hair ahead of series finale

The fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things' has finished filming and set to hit Netflix sometime this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Finn Wolfhard is channeling Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven!

The Stranger Things actor, who famously play Mike Wheeler in the show, has shaved off his hair ahead of final season.

On Sunday, May 22, Finn stepped out to attend the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, where he debuted his new buzz cut.

The IT actor walked the event's carpet alongside Stranger Things costar and long-time friend Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in the show.

Finn paired his fresh cut with a sparkly black-and-white suit jacket, matching trousers, and black boots as he smiled for snaps with Matarazzo.

At the starry event, Finn and Gaten presented the Best Continuing Series award to Demon Slayer, drawing cheers from the anime-loving crowd.

The pair’s appearance in Tokyo comes before the fifth and final season of Stranger Things hits Netflix sometime this year.

Photo: WireImage
Photo: WireImage


About Stranger Things

Stranger Things is an American sci-fi television series, which was first released as a Netflix original series on July 15, 2016.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, the show revolves around the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s.

The sci-fi hit series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke.

Stranger Things fifth season, which is set to premiere in 2025, will be the show's final season.

Jennifer Aniston accidentally leaked her cell number in since-deleted snap: See
Jennifer Aniston accidentally leaked her cell number in since-deleted snap: See
Jennifer Anniston has been a victim of a stalker, who trespassed on to her property earlier this month
Demi Lovato ties knot with Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in California
Demi Lovato ties knot with Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in California
Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes began their romantic relationship in August 2022
Zayn Malik sends fans into frenzy with unrecognizable new look
Zayn Malik sends fans into frenzy with unrecognizable new look
The 'Dusk Till Dawn' crooner wrapped up his first solo concert tour The Stairway to the Sky earlier this year
Sean 'Diddy' Combs set to celebrate Memorial Day despite trial turmoil
Sean 'Diddy' Combs set to celebrate Memorial Day despite trial turmoil
The Bad Boy Records founder faced trafficking and racketeering charges since September last year
Jennifer Garner to ban ‘clingy’ Ben Affleck from her wedding to John Miller
Jennifer Garner to ban ‘clingy’ Ben Affleck from her wedding to John Miller
The ‘Elektra’ actress’s partner John Miller is taking ‘hard-line tactics’ to cut off Ben Affleck from her life
Cruz Beckham makes his feelings clear amid bitter family feud with Brooklyn
Cruz Beckham makes his feelings clear amid bitter family feud with Brooklyn
Brooklyn Beckham was involved in a family rift with his parents Victoria and David since last month
Dua Lipa showers Paris fans with love after two spectacular concert nights
Dua Lipa showers Paris fans with love after two spectacular concert nights
The 'Future Nostalgia' hitmaker performed two electrifying concerts of her Radical Optimism Tour in Paris, France
2025 Cannes Film Festival Winners: Jafar Panahi Makes History with 'It Was Just an Accident'
2025 Cannes Film Festival Winners: Jafar Panahi Makes History with 'It Was Just an Accident'
Jafar Panahi's 'It Was Just an Accident' is slated to be released across theatres in September this year
Justin Bieber sparks backlash with ‘I Love You’ comment on teen star’s post
Justin Bieber sparks backlash with ‘I Love You’ comment on teen star’s post
The backlash comes amid recent concerns about Justin Bieber’s mental health and public behavior
Brooklyn Beckham criticized after publicly siding with Nicola Peltz amid family feud
Brooklyn Beckham criticized after publicly siding with Nicola Peltz amid family feud
David and Victoria Beckham estranged son share a video showing his unwavering loyalty to the 'Lola' star
Chris Pratt celebrates one year of ‘Garfield’ success
Chris Pratt celebrates one year of ‘Garfield’ success
Chris Pratt's ‘Garfield’ movie earned $257.2 million worldwide
Sydney Sweeney dishes exciting details about upcoming season of 'Euphoria'
Sydney Sweeney dishes exciting details about upcoming season of 'Euphoria'
'Euphoria' season three is set to be released next year