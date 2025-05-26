‘Stranger Things’ star shaves off signature long hair ahead of series finale

Finn Wolfhard is channeling Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven!
The Stranger Things actor, who famously play Mike Wheeler in the show, has shaved off his hair ahead of final season.
On Sunday, May 22, Finn stepped out to attend the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, where he debuted his new buzz cut.
The IT actor walked the event's carpet alongside Stranger Things costar and long-time friend Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in the show.
Finn paired his fresh cut with a sparkly black-and-white suit jacket, matching trousers, and black boots as he smiled for snaps with Matarazzo.
At the starry event, Finn and Gaten presented the Best Continuing Series award to Demon Slayer, drawing cheers from the anime-loving crowd.
The pair’s appearance in Tokyo comes before the fifth and final season of Stranger Things hits Netflix sometime this year.
About Stranger Things
Stranger Things is an American sci-fi television series, which was first released as a Netflix original series on July 15, 2016.
Created by the Duffer Brothers, the show revolves around the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s.
The sci-fi hit series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke.
Stranger Things fifth season, which is set to premiere in 2025, will be the show's final season.