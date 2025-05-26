Entertainment

Sofia Vergara spotted at Monaco GP weeks after quashing Lewis Hamilton dating rumours

Lewis Hamilton participated in Monaco Grand Prix as Sofía Vergara enjoyed time at Ferrari garage

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Sofía Vergara graced the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weeks after debunking romance rumours with Lewis Hamilton.

The Modern Family actress once again fuelled the dating rumours with the Ferrari superstar as she attended the highly anticipated motor-sports event on Sunday, May .

For the racing event, Sofía was donned in a lace bustier top and wide-leg pants.

She accessorised her ensemble with pair of sunnies and a mini Hermès Kelly bag, with layers of bracelets in one hand.

The 52-year-old actress also turned to her Instagram account to share some highlights from the race.


In one click she was notably present at the Ferrari garage with son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancée, Abby Champion.

Sofía Vergara and Lewis Hamilton romance speculations 

The Colombian actress was romantically associated with Lewis back in January, as they were seen on a lunch date in New York City.

However, the rumours were put to rest at that time as a source told Page Six days later that Sofía was worried there was "too big of an age gap" between her and the British driver, who is 40-year-old.

In Monaco Grand Prix 2025, Lewis Hamilton secured the fifth position with Ferrari, just two places behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

Jennifer Lopez shares ‘exciting’ tour plans after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘exciting’ tour plans after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez to embark on first tour since Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Aniston accidentally leaked her cell number in since-deleted snap: See
Jennifer Aniston accidentally leaked her cell number in since-deleted snap: See
Jennifer Anniston has been a victim of a stalker, who trespassed on to her property earlier this month
‘Stranger Things’ star shaves off signature long hair ahead of series finale
‘Stranger Things’ star shaves off signature long hair ahead of series finale
The fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things' has finished filming and set to hit Netflix sometime this year
Demi Lovato ties knot with Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in California
Demi Lovato ties knot with Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in California
Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes began their romantic relationship in August 2022
Zayn Malik sends fans into frenzy with unrecognizable new look
Zayn Malik sends fans into frenzy with unrecognizable new look
The 'Dusk Till Dawn' crooner wrapped up his first solo concert tour The Stairway to the Sky earlier this year
Sean 'Diddy' Combs set to celebrate Memorial Day despite trial turmoil
Sean 'Diddy' Combs set to celebrate Memorial Day despite trial turmoil
The Bad Boy Records founder faced trafficking and racketeering charges since September last year
Jennifer Garner to ban ‘clingy’ Ben Affleck from her wedding to John Miller
Jennifer Garner to ban ‘clingy’ Ben Affleck from her wedding to John Miller
The ‘Elektra’ actress’s partner John Miller is taking ‘hard-line tactics’ to cut off Ben Affleck from her life
Cruz Beckham makes his feelings clear amid bitter family feud with Brooklyn
Cruz Beckham makes his feelings clear amid bitter family feud with Brooklyn
Brooklyn Beckham was involved in a family rift with his parents Victoria and David since last month
Dua Lipa showers Paris fans with love after two spectacular concert nights
Dua Lipa showers Paris fans with love after two spectacular concert nights
The 'Future Nostalgia' hitmaker performed two electrifying concerts of her Radical Optimism Tour in Paris, France
2025 Cannes Film Festival Winners: Jafar Panahi Makes History with 'It Was Just an Accident'
2025 Cannes Film Festival Winners: Jafar Panahi Makes History with 'It Was Just an Accident'
Jafar Panahi's 'It Was Just an Accident' is slated to be released across theatres in September this year
Justin Bieber sparks backlash with ‘I Love You’ comment on teen star’s post
Justin Bieber sparks backlash with ‘I Love You’ comment on teen star’s post
The backlash comes amid recent concerns about Justin Bieber’s mental health and public behavior
Brooklyn Beckham criticized after publicly siding with Nicola Peltz amid family feud
Brooklyn Beckham criticized after publicly siding with Nicola Peltz amid family feud
David and Victoria Beckham estranged son share a video showing his unwavering loyalty to the 'Lola' star