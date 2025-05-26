Sofia Vergara spotted at Monaco GP weeks after quashing Lewis Hamilton dating rumours

Sofía Vergara graced the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weeks after debunking romance rumours with Lewis Hamilton.
The Modern Family actress once again fuelled the dating rumours with the Ferrari superstar as she attended the highly anticipated motor-sports event on Sunday, May .
For the racing event, Sofía was donned in a lace bustier top and wide-leg pants.
She accessorised her ensemble with pair of sunnies and a mini Hermès Kelly bag, with layers of bracelets in one hand.
The 52-year-old actress also turned to her Instagram account to share some highlights from the race.
In one click she was notably present at the Ferrari garage with son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancée, Abby Champion.
Sofía Vergara and Lewis Hamilton romance speculations
The Colombian actress was romantically associated with Lewis back in January, as they were seen on a lunch date in New York City.
However, the rumours were put to rest at that time as a source told Page Six days later that Sofía was worried there was "too big of an age gap" between her and the British driver, who is 40-year-old.
In Monaco Grand Prix 2025, Lewis Hamilton secured the fifth position with Ferrari, just two places behind teammate Charles Leclerc.