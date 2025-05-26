Queen Rania breaks silence on health scare after Royal Family celebration

Queen Rania has opened up about a painful health issue, due to which she could not attend Jordan's 79th Independence Day celebration with King Abdullah.
Recently, Her Majesty revealed that she was resting at home after receiving treatment for back pain.
Rania posted a picture of herself being kept company by her daughter, Princess Iman, on the Independence Day.
The heartwarming message read, "Happy Independence Day to our beloved Jordan! I look forward to celebrating this day alongside His Majesty each year, but I am tuning in from home after treatment for back pain – with my dear Iman graciously keeping me company."
On Sunday, King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Al Hussein, Prince Hashem and Princess Salma marked the major celebration at Al Husseiniya Palace.
In a statement, the palace stated, "His Majesty King Abdullah II, with Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein, Prince Hashem, and Princess Salma ahead of the 79th Independence Day ceremony at Al Husseiniya Palace #Jordan #IndependenceDay79."
It continued, “His Majesty King Abdullah II extends congratulations to Jordanians on the 79th Independence Day.”
Queen Rania's back pain news comes three months after the monarch was admitted to hospital for a hernia surgery.
King Abdullah II heath scare:
In February, King Abdullah II of Jordan underwent a successful surgery to treat an incisional hernia at the King Hussein Medical Centre.