Prince Harry, Meghan marked 7 years of marriage with intimate Arizona getaway 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked their 7th wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway!
On Monday May 19, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked 7 years of marriage and according to Hello!, they celebrated the joyous occasion in Arizona away from the spotlight.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have enjoyed a luxurious spa break in Arizona last week, as per the outlet.
The couple opted for a serene and private escape outside of California, where they currently reside with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 2.
While the pair kept the details of their intimate getaway hidden, the duchess shared a slew of photos of them from various occasions on her Instagram to mark the occasion.
Offering a peek into the heartiest moments, Meghan penned, "Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories. Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!"
About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 and nearly two billion people across the world watched their fairytale ceremony.
The couple, who share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, stepped down from their Royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.