Selena Gomez, Courteney Cox make surprise appearance in Jennifer Aniston's photo-dump

Jennifer Aniston lights up Instagram with star-studded weekend photo dump

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 26, 2025

Jennifer Aniston has dropped her weekend photo-dump and it’s a star-studded affair!

The Morning show star took to her Instagram account on Sunday, May 25, to share a slew of photo from her sun-soaked weekend.

“Sunday Funday photo dump day,” Jennifer wrote along the photo.

The carousel featured many familiar faces, including Selena Gomez, Courteney Cox, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Bendewald, hair guru Chris McMillan, and fellow Hollywood staples Molly McNearney and Amanda Anka.

In the first image, Jennifer could be seen posing for a selfie with The Many Saints of Newark star Alessandro while the next featured a beaming photo of the Friends actress with Selena, whose dazzling engagement diamond ring caught the camera’s light.

Meanwhile, the third image showed Aniston with Friends costar Courteney as they gently leaned into one another, wearing spectacles.

The post also featured Jennifer with Andrea, who played Mandy in Suddenly Susan, and Jimmy Kimme’s wife Molly as well as Amanda, who has been married to actor Jason Bateman since 2001.

Jennifer concluded her star-studded photo-dump with her beaming sunny selfie.


Jennifer Aniston accidentally leaked her phone number

Besides familiar faces, Jennifer Aniston’s adorable photo-dump caught eyes for another reason as well.

Among the happy snaps, the Echo Films co-founder shared a beaming photo of her rescue pooch Lord Chesterfield, which featured a phone number on his ID tags.

However, Jennifer quickly removed the photo from her carousel after many fans flagged the issue in the comment section.

