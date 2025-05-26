Jennifer Aniston accidentally leaked her cell number in since-deleted snap: See

Jennifer Aniston’s “Sunday Funday” moment accidently turned into a privacy scare!
On Sunday, the Friends actress shared a photo dump of her star-studded weekend, including Selena Gomez, Courtney Cox as well as her beloved rescue dogs.
However, among the happy snaps, eagle-eyed fans spotted something alarming: a phone number clearly visible on rescue pooch Lord Chesterfield’s ID tags.
The Morning Show star’s fans rushed to comment section to point out the problem and urged her to delete the snap for her privacy.
“Jennifer - advance warning a phone number is very clearly visible on the cute pic of the white pupper!” one concern fan wrote.
While another advised, “Maybe blur the second to last photo with the dog tag with a phone number visible.”
“Phone number shows on dog tag, may want to delete!” added the third.
The fourth noted, “Not the phone number on the dog tag.”
Soon after the comments, the Golden Globe winner acted swiftly and quietly removed the photo from the post.
About Jennifer Anniston's stalker
Jennifer Anniston has been a victim of a stalker, Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, who trespassed on to her property earlier this month.
According to reports, Carwyle persistently harassed Jennifer by sending her unwanted messages through social media, voicemail, and email, between March 1, 2023, and May 5, 2025.
Last week, the 48-year-old man has been charged with stalking and vandalism.