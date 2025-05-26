Chris Hemsworth gives hospital visit update amid tragic diagnosis

Chris Hemsworth has given a delightful update after his sudden hospital visit.
Earlier this week, the Thors star stopped by a “world-class” hospital to get thoroughly checked amid tragic diagnosis.
He took to Instagram and shared the update from his sudden hospital visit.
Chris penned, “A BIG shout-out to the legend @dr_zane_sherif and the whole team at @mermaid_beach_radiology for delivering world-class medical imaging, right here on the Gold Coast. Prevention’s better than cure and when it comes to staying on top of your health, @Whole.Body.MRI and PRP are game-changers.”
Chris Hemsworth's rare health condition:
Chris Hemsworth opened up about his rare health condition three years ago.
The Avengers star shared that he’s “eight to 10 times” likely to develop Alzheimer as compare to the general population.
Last year, Chris revealed that has been working with Dr. Adeel Khan to cure his disease. At that time, he stated, “Really enjoyed meeting Dr. Khan,' Chris wrote on Instagram Saturday. His work with MUSE cells – an incredible type of regenerative stem cell, is unique.”
"The fact that Dr. Khan collaborates directly with Professor Mari Dezawa, who pioneered these cells, made me feel confident that I was in the hands of someone at the very forefront of regenerative medicine," he explained.
Before getting diagnosed, the America actor was recovering from a back injury, which he sustained while filming Thor: Love and Thunder.