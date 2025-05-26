‘Last Of Us’ star hails Andrew Garfield for helping her after mom’s death

The Last Of Us star Kaitlyn Dever has opened up about the key role of Andrew Garfield in overcoming her mother’s death.
Kaitlyn, who stars as Abby in the hit HBO show, recently opened up about the suffering after mum Kathy Dever’s tragic death.
She told GQ Hype, “I had just experienced [that]. Even though death is part of the human experience, we are not meant to be used to grief and watching your best friend die. So that was a crazy line to repeat over and over again because I had just seen her.”
The American actress shared that Andrew, who lost his mother Lynne Garfield to pancreatic cancer, once gave her a poignant advice.
According to her, he “hopes the grief stays with me, because it's the unexpressed love that I never got to tell her.”
Kaitlyn noted, “I would Google it and watch it often, because I always felt like… the worst thing in my life that could happen was losing my best friend. And I always thought that I wouldn’t be able to go on. But then I’d look at Andrew and think, well, his life seems to be moving forwards.”
What to expect from 'The Last of Us' season 3
HBO has confirmed the shooting of The Last of Us season 3 will kick off in summer next year.
Co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann recently broke silence on plot twists at a press conference.
Craig shared that Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) will reprise her role, unlike the play station games of The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II.