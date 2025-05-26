Entertainment

Marcel Ophuls French Oscar-winning filmmaker passes away at 97

The popular documentary filmmaker died peacefully in France earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Legendary German-born French filmmaker, Marcel Ophuls, breathed his last at 97 in France.

The Sorrow and the Pity filmmaker peacefully died at his residence in South France earlier this week.

Ophuls' grandson, Andreas-Benjamin Seyfert, confirmed the somber update with The Hollywood Reporter that his grandfather passed away.

The Banana Peel director gained popularity when he earned his first Academy Award for his 4-hour, 27-minute documentary, Hotel Terminus, which he launched in 1988.

The documentary examined the life of the notorious Klaus Barbie, convicted in Bolivia of his Nazi war crimes in 1987.

The deceased artist spent most of his life compiling more than 60 hours of footage that was eventually boiled down to that 4-hour, 11-minute film.

Marcel Ophuls' prominent work:  

Marcel Ophuls was best known for his work in the war documentary, The Sorrow and the Pity, which he released in 1971, which explored the reality of Nazi occupation in the small industrial French city of Clermont-Ferrand.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker was born on November 1st, 1927, in Frankfurt, Germany, Ophuls, and his family fled their home in 1933, then escaped from Paris in 1940 when the Nazis invaded that city. They finally settled in Los Angeles in 1941.

Marcel Ophuls began his career in the film industry as an assistant to leading directors like John Huston and Anatole Litvak in 1952. 

Peter David, author of ‘The Incredible Hulk’, passes away at 68
Peter David, author of ‘The Incredible Hulk’, passes away at 68
The late legendary comic book writer Peter David was acclaimed for writing ‘Aquaman’ and ‘The Incredible Hulk’
Chris Hemsworth gives hospital visit update amid tragic diagnosis
Chris Hemsworth gives hospital visit update amid tragic diagnosis
Chris Hemsworth was diagnosed with a rare health condition during 'Limitless' series filming
‘Last Of Us’ star hails Andrew Garfield for helping her after mom’s death
‘Last Of Us’ star hails Andrew Garfield for helping her after mom’s death
Andrew Garfield becomes source of inspiration for 'The Last Of Us’ star Kaitlyn Deve after her mother's death
Kevin Jonas opens up about post-concert 'blues' ahead of his JONAS20 tour
Kevin Jonas opens up about post-concert 'blues' ahead of his JONAS20 tour
The Jonas Brothers will kick off their eighth concert tour JONAS20 in August this year
Drake announces OVO Fest return after three year break
Drake announces OVO Fest return after three year break
Drake sends fans into frenzy with OVO Fest return announcement
Jennifer Lopez amps up fan anticipation for AMAs 2025 with exciting post
Jennifer Lopez amps up fan anticipation for AMAs 2025 with exciting post
The ‘Unstoppable’ starlet builds hype for a thrilling AMAs night as she gears up to return as host
Selena Gomez pays tribute to Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter NYC show: ‘Queen B’
Selena Gomez pays tribute to Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter NYC show: ‘Queen B’
The Cowboy Carter Tour is Beyoncé's ongoing tenth concert tour, supporting her eighth studio album of same name
Selena Gomez, Courteney Cox make surprise appearance in Jennifer Aniston's photo-dump
Selena Gomez, Courteney Cox make surprise appearance in Jennifer Aniston's photo-dump
Jennifer Aniston lights up Instagram with star-studded weekend photo dump
Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney open up about faith and ‘beautiful’ childhood
Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney open up about faith and ‘beautiful’ childhood
Kourtney Kardashian makes surprising appearance on 'Khloé in Wonder Land' podcast
Sofia Vergara spotted at Monaco GP weeks after quashing Lewis Hamilton dating rumours
Sofia Vergara spotted at Monaco GP weeks after quashing Lewis Hamilton dating rumours
Lewis Hamilton participated in Monaco Grand Prix as Sofía Vergara enjoyed time at Ferrari garage
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘exciting’ tour plans after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘exciting’ tour plans after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez to embark on first tour since Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Aniston accidentally leaked her cell number in since-deleted snap: See
Jennifer Aniston accidentally leaked her cell number in since-deleted snap: See
Jennifer Anniston has been a victim of a stalker, who trespassed on to her property earlier this month