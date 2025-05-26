Dua Lipa hints at glamourous car collab as she shares launch event snaps

Dua Lipa recently turned heads at the launch party of the German brand, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, during the Monaco Grand Prix.
The Levitating crooner took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her new collaboration with the car company.
In the viral snaps, the Albanian singer and songwriter unveiled a formula car featuring her name, DUA LIPA RENNSTALL.
The other slide shows, the singer wearing a yellow top with black pants and a customized jacket with DUA LIPA RENNSTALL's name.
Lipa penned a caption over her post that read, "Quick pit stop with the Dua Lipa Rennstall GT3 RS what!!! @porsche @porschesupercup."
Rennstall is a German term used for ‘racing team’ however the Training Season hitmaker was the frontman for the launch of Porche’s controversial all-electric Mecan, appearing in an elaborate, special effects-filled video.
Dua Lipa last performed in Paris:
This post of Dua Lipa comes after she posted a series of never-seen-before photos from her headline-grabbing concert tour Radical Optimism.
Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old musician dropped the exclusive snaps from her Paris concert shows.
She captioned her post, "2 nights in Paris and a coooool 90,000 people merci beaucoup!!!! Je t'aime très fort!!!! the glamouuur powered by @yslbeauty."
For those unaware, Dua Lipa kicked off her third ongoing tour, Radical Optimism, on November 5th, last year and will conclude the shows in December this year.
During this tour, she is supporting her third studio album, Radical Optimism, which she released in May 2024.