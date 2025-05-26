Entertainment

Dua Lipa hints at glamourous car collab as she shares launch event snaps

The 'Training Season' crooner last performed in Paris for her ongoing third concert tour Radical Optimism

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Dua Lipa recently turned heads at the launch party of the German brand, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, during the Monaco Grand Prix. 

The Levitating crooner took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her new collaboration with the car company. 

In the viral snaps, the Albanian singer and songwriter unveiled a formula car featuring her name, DUA LIPA RENNSTALL.

The other slide shows, the singer wearing a yellow top with black pants and a customized jacket with DUA LIPA RENNSTALL's name.

Lipa penned a caption over her post that read, "Quick pit stop with the Dua Lipa Rennstall GT3 RS what!!! @porsche @porschesupercup."

Rennstall is a German term used for ‘racing team’ however the Training Season hitmaker was the frontman for the launch of Porche’s controversial all-electric Mecan, appearing in an elaborate, special effects-filled video.

Dua Lipa last performed in Paris: 

This post of Dua Lipa comes after she posted a series of never-seen-before photos from her headline-grabbing concert tour Radical Optimism. 

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old musician dropped the exclusive snaps from her Paris concert shows.

She captioned her post, "2 nights in Paris and a coooool 90,000 people merci beaucoup!!!! Je t'aime très fort!!!! the glamouuur powered by @yslbeauty."

For those unaware, Dua Lipa kicked off her third ongoing tour, Radical Optimism, on November 5th, last year and will conclude the shows in December this year.

During this tour, she is supporting her third studio album, Radical Optimism, which she released in May 2024.  

Jennifer Garner labels ex Ben Affleck her 'brother' ahead of John Miller wedding
Jennifer Garner labels ex Ben Affleck her 'brother' ahead of John Miller wedding
The 'Elektra' starlet has reportedly banned 'clingy' Ben Affleck from her upcoming wedding to boyfriend John Miller
Kris Jenner showers love on Kourtney's ex Scott Disick on his 42nd birthday
Kris Jenner showers love on Kourtney's ex Scott Disick on his 42nd birthday
Kris Jenner's daughter Kourtney Kardashian was in a relationship with Scott Disick for 9 years
Marcel Ophuls French Oscar-winning filmmaker passes away at 97
Marcel Ophuls French Oscar-winning filmmaker passes away at 97
The popular documentary filmmaker died peacefully in France earlier this week
Peter David, author of ‘The Incredible Hulk’, passes away at 68
Peter David, author of ‘The Incredible Hulk’, passes away at 68
The late legendary comic book writer Peter David was acclaimed for writing ‘Aquaman’ and ‘The Incredible Hulk’
Chris Hemsworth gives hospital visit update amid tragic diagnosis
Chris Hemsworth gives hospital visit update amid tragic diagnosis
Chris Hemsworth was diagnosed with a rare health condition during 'Limitless' series filming
‘Last Of Us’ star hails Andrew Garfield for helping her after mom’s death
‘Last Of Us’ star hails Andrew Garfield for helping her after mom’s death
Andrew Garfield becomes source of inspiration for 'The Last Of Us’ star Kaitlyn Deve after her mother's death
Kevin Jonas opens up about post-concert 'blues' ahead of his JONAS20 tour
Kevin Jonas opens up about post-concert 'blues' ahead of his JONAS20 tour
The Jonas Brothers will kick off their eighth concert tour JONAS20 in August this year
Drake announces OVO Fest return after three year break
Drake announces OVO Fest return after three year break
Drake sends fans into frenzy with OVO Fest return announcement
Jennifer Lopez amps up fan anticipation for AMAs 2025 with exciting post
Jennifer Lopez amps up fan anticipation for AMAs 2025 with exciting post
The ‘Unstoppable’ starlet builds hype for a thrilling AMAs night as she gears up to return as host
Selena Gomez pays tribute to Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter NYC show: ‘Queen B’
Selena Gomez pays tribute to Beyoncé at Cowboy Carter NYC show: ‘Queen B’
The Cowboy Carter Tour is Beyoncé's ongoing tenth concert tour, supporting her eighth studio album of same name
Selena Gomez, Courteney Cox make surprise appearance in Jennifer Aniston's photo-dump
Selena Gomez, Courteney Cox make surprise appearance in Jennifer Aniston's photo-dump
Jennifer Aniston lights up Instagram with star-studded weekend photo dump
Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney open up about faith and ‘beautiful’ childhood
Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney open up about faith and ‘beautiful’ childhood
Kourtney Kardashian makes surprising appearance on 'Khloé in Wonder Land' podcast