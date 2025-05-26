Jennifer Garner labels ex Ben Affleck her 'brother' ahead of John Miller wedding

Jennifer Garner has no feelings left for her ex-husband Ben Affleck, and her shocking words prove it!
In a shocking new update, it was reported that the Elektra starlet, who will be walking down the aisle with her boyfriend John Miller this summer, has banned her "clingy" former husband from the wedding, stated Radar Online.
According to an insider, who spoke to the outlet, the American businessman dislikes the fact that the Deep Water actor visits and hugs Garner whenever he feels like it.
In response to Miller's insecurities, the 13 Going on 30 actress has been trying to convince him that her relationship with Ben Affleck is purely family like.
As per the insider, Jennifer Garner even gave a shocking label to Ben Affleck, telling that the actor is like a "brother" to her.
"Jen has tried to tell John that Ben’s like a brother to her, but so far John's not budging," revealed the tipster.
They continued, "Anytime they’re in the same room together, it’s awkward. John understands there will be instances like that because of the kids, but he wants boundaries and he wants Ben to respect them. But first, Jen needs to draw them and make them clear to her errant ex."
The source also shared that despite being an ex-husband, Ben Affleck "feels like he has been forced to sacrifice a lot for John."
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck:
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who tied the knot on June 29, 2005, ended their marriage after ten years in June 2015.
The former spouses are parents to three children – Violet Anne Affleck, Fin Affleck, and Samuel Garner Affleck.