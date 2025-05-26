Miley Cyrus spills on shocking medical condition behind her hoarse voice

Miley Cyrus has finally spoken up on the shocking medical issue that makes her voice hoarse and raspy.
In an interview with Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show, the 32-year-old American singer opened up about her surprising health condition that gives tone and texture to her voice.
The Flowers crooner revealed that she is suffering from a condition called Reinke’s edema – a voice illness that swells the vocal folds due to fluid buildup in the Reinke’s space, a layer within the vocal cords.
“It’s a part of my unique anatomy,” stated Miley, adding that her vocal chords have a “very large polyp” – an abnormal tissue growth.
The songstress went on to share that due to this condition, she is not able to perform shows or go on a tour.
“[It’s] given me a lot of the tone and texture that has made me who I am, but it’s extremely difficult to perform with because it’s like running a marathon with ankle weights on,” explained Miley Cyrus.
Furthermore, Cyrus clarified that staying up late, drinking, and smoking did not contribute in the issue.
“My voice always sounded like this. It creates that, like, ultimate vocal fry, and so I do have this blessing of a condition that I live with. My voice is super unique because of it,” she added.
Moreover, the More to Lose hitmaker expressed her unwillingness to undergo any surgical procedure to get the polyp removed as she does not want to risk the chance of “not sounding like [herself].”
Miley Cyrus’ upcoming album:
Miley Cyrus is set to release her upcoming ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, later this week on May 30, 2025.