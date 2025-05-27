Jennifer Lopez’s steamy kisses on dancers spark Tiffany Haddish’s funny comeback

Jennifer Lopez kicked off the 2025 American Music Awards with a fiery performance, locking lips with her backup dancers in a bold opening number that had the crowd roaring.
While performing the opening of the Las Vegas-based awards ceremony, the This Is Me…Now singer performed 23 songs in six minutes, including her 2012 hit Dance Again.
Donning a shimmering nude jumpsuit, Lopez surprised the audience when she kissed the dancers in the epic opener.
At one point, she locked lips with a male dancer and then a female dancer.
The songs included in the medley were Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish and Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar along with Charli xcx and Billie Eilish's Guess, Beautiful Things by Benson Boone, Bad Bunny's NUEVAYoL, Tinashe's Nasty, A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey and Teddy Swims' Lose Control.
Tiffany Haddish reaction on J.Lo’s performance:
Soon after the performance ended, Tiffany Haddish stepped up to cheer on Lopez.
"How cool is it to have a total superstar like J.Lo hosting the AMAs?" Haddish, 45, asked the audience, jokingly saying this year's award should be called, "JMAs."
"Our host has just danced to 23 hits in six minutes," she continued.
Haddish added, "Just from that opening number alone, Jenny from the Block has got all her steps in for the day, and she got all her kisses in."
"Save a dancer for me, J.Lo. Damn! You ain't the only one out here single," the comedian added.
To note, Jennife Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce in January 2025 after less than two years of marriage.