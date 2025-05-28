Barry Keoghan reveals his true feelings on working with Cillian Murphy

Barry Keoghan has stepped into Peaky Blinders' world with Cillian Murphy for the first and he called the experience a career milestone.
During an interview with The Mirror, Keoghan revealed his true feelings on working with Murphy in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film The Immortal Man
Praising Murphy's professionalism, Keoghan said, “There is no slacking for him. And it's not in an intimidating way. It is in a way that he does not settle for less. He has an athlete's approach to it.”
He further added, “Cillian is such a legend. He does not say anything, but you feel it.'
Keoghan went on to recall Murphy’s exciting reaction when he first pulled his Peaky Blinders costume on.
“He (Cillian) was more excited to see me in my costume. He was like, ‘Ah man, look at you,’” he shared.
The Immortal Man
The Immortal Man is a feature film continuation of the beloved Peaky Blinders series, which is likely to come out next year.
Besides Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy, the film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, and Stephen Graham.
Created by Steven Knight, The Immortal Man will see the infamous Shelby family of cut-throat gangsters come up against Nazis during the Second World War in the period where Britain stood alone against Germany and its allies before the US joined the fight.