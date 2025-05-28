Entertainment

Anya Taylor-Joy, husband Malcolm McRae melt hearts at Miley Cyrus’ album party

Miley Cyrus hosted an exclusive listening party for her new album, 'Something Beautiful' in Los Angeles

Anya Taylor-Joy and her musician husband Malcolm McRae have melted hearts at Miley Cyrus’ exclusive listening party for her new album, Something Beautiful.

The Queen’s Gambit actress stepped out to attend the glamorous event at the iconic Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

For the party, Anya slipped into a black, low cut top along with matching trousers and flats, looking epitome of chic sophistication.

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star kept warm in a cozy cream wool coat and styled her blonde tresses in a graceful updo.

She completed her look with minimal jewelley, including delicate pendant necklace and a ring.

Meanwhile, Malcolm, also looked dapper in a black suit which he paired with a matching tie and white shirt.

The loved-up couple were all smiles and visibly in sync as they shared laughs and playful exchanges alongside a friend at the venue.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae tied the knot in a private ceremony in New Orleans on April 1, 2022.

The couple they later announced the wedding with a second ceremony in Venice, Italy in September 2023.

Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty


Miley Cyrus’ album Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus performed live tracks from her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful for her star-studded guest during the listening party in Los Angeles.

The conceptual LP and its accompanying film is set to premiere on June 6, 2025.

