Hugh Jackman moves in with girlfriend Sutton Foster amid Deborra-Lee divorce

Deborra-Lee Furness has officially filed for divorce from her husband of 27 years, Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman has taken his relationship with Sutton Foster one step further!

Amid the divorce proceedings with Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of of 27 years, the Deadpool & Wolverine star has reportedly moved in with his 50-year-old girlfriend.

While speaking to New Idea, an insider revealed that Jackman is living with the Younger actress at his New York City penthouse, which he had jointly bought with Furness for $33 million in 2022.

“She’s (Foster) slowly migrating her things over to Hugh’s place. Of course they’re living together, they’re inseparable,” told the source, adding that the actor’s move has deeply affected his former wife.

They continued, “This was their ultimate family dream home and a space that was meant to reboot their marriage. A year later, they would be filing for divorce.”

Meanwhile, a separate insider, who is a close friend of the couple, stated that Furness is concerned about Jackman as she thinks he is “moving way too fast.”

“She’s genuinely worried about Hugh and thinks he’s moving way too fast. She wants him to be happy – he deserves it and so do the kids, but Hugh’s completely green when it comes to dating,” they explained.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness divorce:

As reported by Daily Mail, Deborra-Lee Furness officially filed for divorce from her ex Hugh Jackman, after nearly two years of their separation.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, announced their separation in 2023, and share two children, son Oscar and daughter Ava.

