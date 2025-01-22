Asim Azhar announces exciting new show days after lighting up Karachi Eat  

Asim Azhar is set to electrify crowds in Toronto!
Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, the Jo Tu Na Mila singer shared a slew of shots from the city as part of his concert tour.
The first image saw Asim posing with the band AUR on the streets of Toronto and the energy was truly unmissable.
In a series of other photos the Teriyaan crooner was spotted beaming in delight, looking all charged up for the big show planned.
Alongside the carousel, Asim penned a long note sharing details about his upcoming tour, “TORONTO WE ARE OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT.”
He continued, “kicking off the tour by selling out the legendary @thedanforthmusichall is a dream come true. my first time ever in this beautiful country & this city. We have an amazing show planned for you. Can’t wait to see u all on stage and make history. Bohat bohat shukriya aapke iss pyaar ka milne se bhi pehle.”
Asim signed off, “Toronto, in return i do have something v v v special planned for you@aurmusic__ kya khayal hai?@livenationon lets gooooo .”
For the unversed, Asim Azhar left millions grooving to his soulful hits on the third day of the Karachi Eat Festival.