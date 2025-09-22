Home / Entertainment

Cardi B hits peak career moment with new album 'Am I The Drama?'

  By Sidra Khan
It’s time for Cardi B to dominate the music charts!

Last week, the WAP rapper released her highly anticipated second studio album, Am I The Drama?, which sparked a major frenzy among fans.

Soon after she dropped the album on September 19, the 32-year-old American rapper hit a major career milestone by becoming the first female music artist to earn 15 #1’s on US Apple Music.

Delighted to learn about the rapper’s huge achievement, her die-hard fans wasted no time in gushing over their favorite artist.

On PopBase’s Instagram post, which featured the thrilling update, a fan commented, “Cause the album is a HITTTT.”

“Queen of rap,” praised another, while a third added, “congrats cardi.”

Am I The Drama? – a follow-up to the Cardi B's 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy – marks the I Like It rapper's second studio album.

The album includes features from Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Lourdiz, Janet Jackson, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion.

To promote the smash hit album, Cardi B will embark on the Little Miss Drama Tour, which will kick off on February 11, 2026, in Palm Desert, California, and conclude on April 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

