Harry Styles flaunts his athletic side with huge record at 2025 Berlin Marathon

  • By Sidra Khan
Beyond his music and love life, Harry Styles is making headlines for his athletic skills.

On Sunday, September 21, PEOPLE reported that the former One Direction star participated in the 2025 Berlin Marathon, where he set a major personal record.

The 31-year-old singer completed the 26.2-mile race in 2:59:13, with an average pace of 6:50 per mile.

Competing among 80,000 runners in the race, Styles kept a steady pace, running the first half of the marathon in 1:29:08 and the second half in 1:30:06.

“2.58 in Berlin with my mate!! Anyone know him!! #berlinmarathon,” wrote British Paralympic athlete Richard Whitehead alongside a photo of him with Harry Styles on Instagram.

For the sporty event, the What Makes You Beautiful singer wore a bright blue jacket, paired with black shorts and vibrant pink sneakers.

At Berlin Marathon, the Watermelon Sugar singer took part in one of the seven Abbott World Marathon Majors – a course well-known for being flat and fast.

Notably, the English singer-songwriter participated in another Abbott World Marathon Major at the 2025 Tokyo Marathon this March.

Who is Harry Styles?

Harry Styles, born on February 1, 1994, is an English singer-songwriter and actor, famous for being a member of English-Irish pop boy band One Direction.

Alongside Styles, the band featured Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

