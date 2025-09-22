Adele to perform at 2026 Super Bowl halftime show decade after rejecting it?

Adele might grace the Super Bowl halftime show next year!
In a recent report, Page Six revealed that the 2026 Super Bowl is eyeing the Skyfall hitmaker to perform during at halftime show.
According to insiders, the songstress is currently in talks to take the American stage for the big game in Santa Clara, California, next February.
However, it remains unclear whether Adele will accept the offer this time or decline, as she did nearly a decade ago.
Back in 2016, the Someone Like You singer was asked to perform at the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show, but she turned down the offer for a surprising reason.
“First of all, I'm not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music. I can't dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no,” shared Adele to an LA crowd.
This comes after reports suggested that Adele has signed a multi-million-pound deal to write a tell-all book, after years of turning down publishers.
Who else can be the choice for 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?
Besides Adele, reports suggest that Travis Kelce’s fiancée Taylor Swift is also a choice to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.
Moreover, Miley Cyrus, who has never performed this high-profile gig, is also expected to be considered for the upcoming event.