Mariah Carey teams up with SZA for rare one-night extravaganza for new album

Things are definitely going to get exciting as Mariah Carey joins forces with SZA.
On Sunday, September 21, the Obsessed hitmaker shared a joint Instagram post with the 35-year-old American singer and Apple Music, making a thrilling announcement about her upcoming venture to promote her 16th studio album, Here for It All.
In the post, the 56-year-old singer announced that she will play some tracks from her upcoming album in New York during a rare one-night chat with SZA.
“Lambs! I’ll be chatting with @sza and playing some songs from Here For It All in New York on September 24. The extravaganza will be exclusively live-streamed on @applemusic,” shared the songstress.
The exclusive extravaganza – organized to promote Here for It All – is set to take place on September 24 at 6 pm ET, and will be hosted by Ebro Darden, with D-Nice performing the opening DJ set.
Fans’ reaction:
Mariah Carey’s thrilling post quickly sparked a frenzy among fans, who excitedly expressed their anticipation for the upcoming show.
“SZA and Mariah are everything to me,” penned one, while another expressed, “AHH THIS IS EVERYTHING.”
A third sweetly added, “Mimi about to bless our ears again..my heart can’t wait.”
“Oh, this rollout has been very unique and exciting! I can’t wait for this and the album!” wrote a fourth.
Mariah Carey’s Here for It All release date:
Here for It All is the 16th studio album by Mariah Carey, which is slated to release on September 26, 2025.