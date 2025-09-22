Home / Entertainment

Blake Lively recalls past times as ex-pal Taylor Swift gears up for big move

The ‘It Ends with Us’ actress reminisces about the old times amid estrangement from former bestie Taylor Swift

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Blake Lively recalls past times as ex-pal Taylor Swift gears up for big move
Blake Lively recalls past times as ex-pal Taylor Swift gears up for big move

Blake Lively is reminiscing fondly about the good old days.

Amid a tumultuous year dealing with a legal battle with Justin Baldoni and losing her best friend Taylor Swift, the A Simple Favor actress took a trip down memory lane to look back on happier times.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, September 21, the mother of four marked 18 years of her 2007 hit teen drama TV series Gossip Girl with a heartwarming post.

Alongside a carousel of throwback photos from the Gossip Girl era, Lively recalled the memories she made during the show’s filming.

“the summer gossip girl turned 18…” she began, adding, “This show was my college. It was my education, my social life, my hardwork, my late nights and early mornings, my teacher. New York City and Silvercup Studios (& sometimes Paris) was my campus for SIX years.”

She concluded, “So many memories. What. A. Decade. What a University.”

The carousel featured a long string of heartwarming on-and-off screen moments captured over the six years of Gossip Girl filming.

Blake Lively’s nostalgic post comes as her former bestie Taylor Swift prepares to make major career move.

The Cruel Summer songstress is set to release her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and a theatrical film, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that Lively and Swift’s years-long friendship soured when the Blank Space crooner was dragged in the actress’s messy legal battle with her It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.

You Might Like:

Harry Styles flaunts his athletic side with huge record at 2025 Berlin Marathon

Harry Styles flaunts his athletic side with huge record at 2025 Berlin Marathon
Harry Styles flaunts his athletic side with huge record at 2025 Berlin Marathon

Paris Hilton marks Nicole Richie's birthday with touching 'Simple Life' tribute

Paris Hilton marks Nicole Richie's birthday with touching 'Simple Life' tribute
The 'House of Wax' shares ‘The Simple Life’ tribute for her sis Nicole Richie's birthday

Mariah Carey teams up with SZA for rare one-night extravaganza for new album

Mariah Carey teams up with SZA for rare one-night extravaganza for new album
The ‘Obsessed’ singer is set to play songs from her upcoming album ‘Here for It All’ in a spectacular extravaganza

Mark Ruffalo predicts Disney's grim future after ABC drops Jimmy Kimmel

Mark Ruffalo predicts Disney's grim future after ABC drops Jimmy Kimmel
The 'Now You See Me' actor defends Jimmy Kimmel after ABC suspended his show earlier this week

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates first wedding anniversary with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates first wedding anniversary with Jake Bongiovi
The 'Stranger Things' actress tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in Italy last year

Dwayne Johnson earns praise from Dana White for 'The Smashing Machine' role

Dwayne Johnson earns praise from Dana White for 'The Smashing Machine' role
The 'Moana' star is set to appear in new film, 'The Smashing Machine,' scheduled for release in October

Billie Lourd makes rare insights about Emma Roberts friendship

Billie Lourd makes rare insights about Emma Roberts friendship
Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd open up about their children bond

Jake Bongiovi drops rare romantic post for Millie Bobby Brown on 1st anniversary

Jake Bongiovi drops rare romantic post for Millie Bobby Brown on 1st anniversary
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrate one year of marriage with heartfelt posts

‘Wicked: For Good’s final trailer release date revealed

‘Wicked: For Good’s final trailer release date revealed
Fans’ reactions over announcement of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo’s upcoming movie final trailer

Jennifer Garner reacts as Ben Affleck's fears over John Miller wedding revealed

Jennifer Garner reacts as Ben Affleck's fears over John Miller wedding revealed
The 'Elektra' starlet began dating John Miller shortly after she filed for divorce from ex-husband, Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck’s worst ‘nightmare’ may come true: Here’s why

Ben Affleck’s worst ‘nightmare’ may come true: Here’s why
Jennifer Garner subtly hints at marriage plans with boyfriend John Miller

Britney Spears struggling to lead a normal life after conservatorship

Britney Spears struggling to lead a normal life after conservatorship
Pop icon's family and fans express concern over her mental well-being