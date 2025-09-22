Blake Lively recalls past times as ex-pal Taylor Swift gears up for big move

Blake Lively is reminiscing fondly about the good old days.
Amid a tumultuous year dealing with a legal battle with Justin Baldoni and losing her best friend Taylor Swift, the A Simple Favor actress took a trip down memory lane to look back on happier times.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, September 21, the mother of four marked 18 years of her 2007 hit teen drama TV series Gossip Girl with a heartwarming post.
Alongside a carousel of throwback photos from the Gossip Girl era, Lively recalled the memories she made during the show’s filming.
“the summer gossip girl turned 18…” she began, adding, “This show was my college. It was my education, my social life, my hardwork, my late nights and early mornings, my teacher. New York City and Silvercup Studios (& sometimes Paris) was my campus for SIX years.”
She concluded, “So many memories. What. A. Decade. What a University.”
The carousel featured a long string of heartwarming on-and-off screen moments captured over the six years of Gossip Girl filming.
Blake Lively’s nostalgic post comes as her former bestie Taylor Swift prepares to make major career move.
The Cruel Summer songstress is set to release her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and a theatrical film, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025.
It is pertinent to mention that Lively and Swift’s years-long friendship soured when the Blank Space crooner was dragged in the actress’s messy legal battle with her It Ends with Us costar and director Justin Baldoni.