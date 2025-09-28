Selena Gomez weds Benny Blanco in enchanting ceremony: See photos

In an enchanting wedding ceremony, Selena Gomez has finally said “I do” to Benny Blanco!
On Saturday, September 27, the Rare Beauty founder took to Instagram to share exclusive glimpses from her dreamy wedding to the American record-producer.
“9.27.25,” she captioned.
The stunning carousel featured a series of breathtaking shots from the lovebirds’ dreamy nuptials that took place in Montecito, Santa Barbara.
For her special day, Selena Gomez looked absolutely radiant and timeless in a mesmerizing white gown adorned with intricate lace detailing, a graceful halter neckline, and an elegant backless design that highlighted her silhouette.
With a simple manicure that gave a polished look to her delicate hands, the I Said I Love You First hitmaker complemented her ensemble with statement jewelry and subtle makeup, perfectly blending vintage elegance and modern fashion.
Moreover, her hair was styled in soft, voluminous waves, parted to the side, giving a vintage Hollywood glamour vibe.
Meanwhile, Benny Blanco perfectly complemented Gomez’s vintage vibe by wearing a classic black-and-white suit paired with a matching black bow tie.
After two years of being together, the newlyweds tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony that included Gomez’s best friend Taylor Swift and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars.