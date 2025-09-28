Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez leaves mom ‘shattered’ with shocking wedding snub

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress ignites family feud with surprising decision regarding her wedding to Benny Blanco

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Amid the joy of her wedding to Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez has left her mom “shattered.”

As the Only Murders in the Building starlet prepares to say “I do” to her record-producer fiancé in an intimate two-day ceremony in Montecito, Santa Barbara, her shocking decision regarding her mom, Mandy Teefey, has ignited a family rift.

On Saturday, September 27, the Daily Mail reported that the Rare Beauty founder has left Teefey heartbroken by snubbing her on her big day.

According to an insider, Gomez has decided not to let her mom walk her down the aisle at her wedding.

“Selena’s mother and her stepfather Brian were shattered she didn’t choose her mother to walk her down the aisle,” told the source.

They went on to share that the songstress has chosen her grandfather to be escorted to the altar.

“In a shock move she chose her grandfather David [Cornett] to give her away to Benny,” the tipster revealed, adding, “David and his wife Debbie broke down in tears of joy when she asked him. Selena made the decision as soon as they started planning the wedding.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding:

Selena Gomez is set to unite in a wedlock with Benny Blanco in a star-studded glamorous affair in Santa Barbara over the weekend.

On Friday evening, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner at an estate in Hope Ranch in Goleta Valley, California, where they were joined by their family and friends.

