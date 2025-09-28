Bianca Censori to ‘rival’ Kanye West’s ex Kim Kardashian with major move

Bianca Censori is preparing to “rival” her husband, Kanye West’s, ex-wife Kim Kardashian with big move.
Earlier this week, the 30-year-old Australian model announced that she is preparing to launch her new business venture, named Bianca, next month.
The project is rumored to be a fashion brand, echoing The Kardashians star’s clothing and shapewear line, SKIMS.
According to an insider who spoke to The Sun, Censori always wanted to “do her own thing for a long time,” suggesting that her exciting new venture could challenge Kardashian’s $4 billion worth of brand.
“Bianca's line could rival SKIMS, but she is not Kim, she's edgier and more into art. It's unlikely fans will see anything she produces in Nordstrom,” noted the tipster.
They went on to say that launching a fashion line is ideal for Bianca Censori, as “being with Ye has introduced her to a whole new world with his Yeezy connections.”
“She studied architecture but has done very little on her own since entering Ye's orbit,” the insider further added.
However, the source also noted that because many companies do not want Ye’s baggage, Censori could face a difficult time with her brand.
For the unversed, Kanye West married Bianca Censori in an informal ceremony in 2022, two years after parting ways with Kim Kardashian in 2020.