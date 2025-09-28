Home / Entertainment

Bianca Censori to ‘rival’ Kanye West’s ex Kim Kardashian with major move

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, takes bold new step to challenge his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Bianca Censori to ‘rival’ Kanye West’s ex Kim Kardashian with major move


Bianca Censori is preparing to “rival” her husband, Kanye West’s, ex-wife Kim Kardashian with big move.

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old Australian model announced that she is preparing to launch her new business venture, named Bianca, next month.

The project is rumored to be a fashion brand, echoing The Kardashians star’s clothing and shapewear line, SKIMS.

According to an insider who spoke to The Sun, Censori always wanted to “do her own thing for a long time,” suggesting that her exciting new venture could challenge Kardashian’s $4 billion worth of brand.

“Bianca's line could rival SKIMS, but she is not Kim, she's edgier and more into art. It's unlikely fans will see anything she produces in Nordstrom,” noted the tipster.

They went on to say that launching a fashion line is ideal for Bianca Censori, as “being with Ye has introduced her to a whole new world with his Yeezy connections.”

“She studied architecture but has done very little on her own since entering Ye's orbit,” the insider further added.

However, the source also noted that because many companies do not want Ye’s baggage, Censori could face a difficult time with her brand.

For the unversed, Kanye West married Bianca Censori in an informal ceremony in 2022, two years after parting ways with Kim Kardashian in 2020.

You Might Like:

Justin Bieber says ‘feelings won’t fade’ in first post after Selena Gomez wedding

Justin Bieber says ‘feelings won’t fade’ in first post after Selena Gomez wedding
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on-and-off for eight years before parting ways in 2018

Selena Gomez weds Benny Blanco in enchanting ceremony: Photos

Selena Gomez weds Benny Blanco in enchanting ceremony: Photos
Selena Gomez shares dreamy photos and videos from her magical wedding ceremony with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez leaves mom ‘shattered’ with shocking wedding snub

Selena Gomez leaves mom ‘shattered’ with shocking wedding snub
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress ignites family feud with surprising decision regarding her wedding to Benny Blanco

Nicole Kidman drops rare snap with daughter Faith from their chic night out

Nicole Kidman drops rare snap with daughter Faith from their chic night out
The ‘Babygirl’ actress stuns in dazzling black ensemble as she steps out with daughter Faith Margaret for a glam night out

Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘One Battle After Another’ makes explosive debut at box office

Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘One Battle After Another’ makes explosive debut at box office
Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio’s action epic earned major amount on opening day

Dua Lipa lights up Miami concert in daring backless dress: See

Dua Lipa lights up Miami concert in daring backless dress: See
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker delivers a power-packed performance on night 1 of her Radical Optimism tour Miami stop

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Justin Dior protest for father's immediate release

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Justin Dior protest for father's immediate release
The disgraced music mogul arrested over the serious charges of racketeering and trafficking in September last year

3 family members of 'Meet the Putmans' tragically die in car crash

3 family members of 'Meet the Putmans' tragically die in car crash
Several other family members of 'Meet the Putmans' are currently hospitalised

Kim Kardashian outshined by daughter North West at her own key event

Kim Kardashian outshined by daughter North West at her own key event
'The Kardashians' star and her 12-year-old firstborn stepped out to celebrate the major milestone

Tom Holland speaks out after boosting security for Zendaya’s London home

Tom Holland speaks out after boosting security for Zendaya’s London home
The 'Uncharted' star and his fiancé made joint appearance at the charity event in London

Hoda Kotb opens up about her painful split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb opens up about her painful split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman
The American broadcaster parted ways with her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman back in 2022

'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' kicks off: Full lineup and see who replaced Dani Dyer

'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' kicks off: Full lineup and see who replaced Dani Dyer
Live launch show of 'Strictly Come Dancing 2025' came with a burst of excitement, but also with a few last-minute changes