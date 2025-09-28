Home / Entertainment

Nicole Kidman drops rare snap with daughter Faith from their chic night out

The ‘Babygirl’ actress stuns in dazzling black ensemble as she steps out with daughter Faith Margaret for a glam night out

  • By Sidra Khan
Nicole Kidman and Faith Margaret looked radiant during their latest outing.

On Saturday, September 27, the Babygirl actress turned to her official Instagram Stories to share a rare update about herself and her younger daughter, Faith, whom she shares with Australian-American country singer Keith Urban.

In the story, the Big Little Lies actress dropped a stunning photo with her 14-year-old girl as they dressed to the nines for a glamorous night out.

“night out with my baby @faithmargaretofficial,” she captioned.

For the dazzling outing, Kidman slipped into a breathtaking black dress featuring a plunging neckline.

With radiant makeup that highlighted her features to perfection, the actress complemented her ensemble with statement jewelry, while her center-parted blonde locks cascaded effortlessly down her shoulders.

Meanwhile, her gorgeous daughter look absolutely mesmerizing in a bold red gown, adorned with a rose-shaped embellishment at the side and finished with a delicate, strap-like sleeve that added a modern edge to the look.

To complement her bold gown, Faith opted for minimal makeup and let her beautifully dyed hair flow freely over her shoulders, while a delicate necklace provided the perfect finishing touch.

For the unversed, Nicole Kidman – who tied the knot with Keith Urban on June 25, 2006 – shares two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with him.

