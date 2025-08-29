Home / Entertainment

Travis Scott halts music video filming after man threatens crew with knife

Travis Scott has halted the filming of his music video in London following an unusual and scary incident.

According to reports, the 34-year-old rapper along with songstress Tyla had been filming an upcoming music video near the notorious Broadwater Farm Estate in Tottenham, north London, on Wednesday.

During the filming, South African singer Tyla was performing when things took shocking turn as a man reportedly came on to the set and threatened to stab a crew member.

“Travis and Tyla's music video was being filmed on a quiet street but with all the crew and security, it attracted a lot of attention,” a source told The Sun.

They continued, “A member of the crew approached him and asked him to leave and that is when he started being threatening and pulled out what looked like a knife.

“It was terrifying for everyone. Travis was already shut away and Tyla was taken off set. It all went into lockdown and the police were called,” the insider added.

The Met Police have later shared they are probing the incident and a 29-year-old man has since been arrested.

“Officers recovered class B drugs and cash. No knife was found. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug and section 4A of the public order act,” they confirmed.

Both Travis Scott and Tyla were not harmed during the incident.  

