Home / Entertainment

Lady Gaga makes big announcement at 'Wednesday' party with Jenna Ortega

Lady Gaga shares release date of her single 'Dead Dance' from the Netflix show 'Wednesday'

Lady Gaga makes big announcement at Wednesday party with Jenna Ortega
Lady Gaga makes big announcement at 'Wednesday' party with Jenna Ortega

Lady Gaga has made a major announcement at Wednesday part.

On Thursday night August 28, the Grammy winner at attended the Netflix and Spotify’s Wednesday Graveyard Gala at Guastavino’s in New York City.

Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers and Joy Sunday also joined the Poker Face hitmaker, who will be a guest star in part two of Wednesday season two.

During the event, Gaga revealed revealed the release date for her song, Dead Dance, which will be featured ion the Netflix series.

She said, “I’m excited to be here tonight. I’m taking a little break from the Mayhem Ball to come say hello. I had a wonderful working on Wednesday season two, even just being a small part of the show. I loved working with Tim Burton and Jenna.”

Gaga told the crowd, "Everyone here is so incredible. Thank you. I’m also here to confirm that my song ‘The Dead Dance’ is coming September 3. It’s a part of the show and I’m so excited for you to see it.”

The song will be out the same day as the new season drops. Fans at the event got the first listen of the track.

To note, the second part of Wednesday is slated to release on September 3, 2025.

You Might Like:

Travis Scott halts music video filming in after man threatens crew with knife

Travis Scott halts music video filming in after man threatens crew with knife
Travis Scott and Tyla’s music video forced into lockdown following an unusual incident

Why Blake Lively stayed silent on Taylor Swift's engagement with Travis Kelce?

Why Blake Lively stayed silent on Taylor Swift's engagement with Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift announced her engagement with Travis Kelce on Instagram earlier this week

Taylor Swift, fiancé Travis Kelce mark first public outing since engagement

Taylor Swift, fiancé Travis Kelce mark first public outing since engagement
The 'Lover' crooner and Kansas City Chiefs tight end announcement their engagement via Instagram on Tuesday

Selena Gomez dazzles in all-white ensembles for her bachelorette Cabo trip

Selena Gomez dazzles in all-white ensembles for her bachelorette Cabo trip
The 'Who Says' singer and fiancé Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December

Emma Stone tears up as 'Bugonia' earns six-minute standing ovation in Venice

Emma Stone tears up as 'Bugonia' earns six-minute standing ovation in Venice
The 'Cruella' actress collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos left the Italian audience in awe after its premiere

Michael Longfellow exit 'SNL' after two other cast members

Michael Longfellow exit 'SNL' after two other cast members
The comedian joined the 'Saturday Night Live' three years ago and is departing the show ahead of Season 51

North West joins mom Kim Kardashian for first-ever Venice Film Festival appearance

North West joins mom Kim Kardashian for first-ever Venice Film Festival appearance
'The Kardashians' star and her daughter arrived for the Venice Film Festival in an eye-popping outfit

Anne Hathaway pokes fun at herself after falling on ‘TDWP 2’ set: Watch

Anne Hathaway pokes fun at herself after falling on ‘TDWP 2’ set: Watch
‘The Devil Wears Prada’ star Anne Hathaway shares hilarious clip featuring both her throwback and latest tumble

Taylor Swift to Kate Middleton: Iconic celebrity engagement rings of all time

Taylor Swift to Kate Middleton: Iconic celebrity engagement rings of all time
From Taylor Swift’s 8-carat sparkling diamond to Princess Kate’s 12-carat sapphire, here’s a list of most talked-about celeb engagement rings

Emma Stone stirs buzz at Venice Film Festival with alien quip

Emma Stone stirs buzz at Venice Film Festival with alien quip
The 'La La Land' star had a funny encounter at a press conference for her film 'Bugonia'

Ariana Grande confirms first full tour in years with Eternal Sunshine 2026 dates

Ariana Grande confirms first full tour in years with Eternal Sunshine 2026 dates
The '7 Rings' singer is set to make a return to the stage for her first tour in seven years

Jan Ravnik, Taylor Swift’s backup dancer, joins ‘DWTS’ S34 pro lineup

Jan Ravnik, Taylor Swift’s backup dancer, joins ‘DWTS’ S34 pro lineup
Taylor Swift’s backup dancer Jan Ravnik shares special message as he announces joining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34