Lady Gaga makes big announcement at 'Wednesday' party with Jenna Ortega

Lady Gaga has made a major announcement at Wednesday part.
On Thursday night August 28, the Grammy winner at attended the Netflix and Spotify’s Wednesday Graveyard Gala at Guastavino’s in New York City.
Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers and Joy Sunday also joined the Poker Face hitmaker, who will be a guest star in part two of Wednesday season two.
During the event, Gaga revealed revealed the release date for her song, Dead Dance, which will be featured ion the Netflix series.
She said, “I’m excited to be here tonight. I’m taking a little break from the Mayhem Ball to come say hello. I had a wonderful working on Wednesday season two, even just being a small part of the show. I loved working with Tim Burton and Jenna.”
Gaga told the crowd, "Everyone here is so incredible. Thank you. I’m also here to confirm that my song ‘The Dead Dance’ is coming September 3. It’s a part of the show and I’m so excited for you to see it.”
The song will be out the same day as the new season drops. Fans at the event got the first listen of the track.
To note, the second part of Wednesday is slated to release on September 3, 2025.