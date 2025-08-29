Selena Gomez dazzles in all-white ensembles for her bachelorette Cabo trip

Selena Gomez has sparked quite a buzz online after she shared the details of her bachelorette trip to Mexico with her fans.
On Thursday, August 28, the People You Know singer turned to her Instagram to post a carousel of clicks from her lavish getaway to Cabo with her girls.
Selena travelled to Mexico over the weekend with a group of her close pals, ahead of her wedding with fiancé Benny Blanco, who popped the question in December 2024.
Throughout the bachelorette party, the 33-year-old stunned in multiple white outfits and even paired a chic white bikini with a gorgeous veil in one of the snaps, which read "bride to be."
Their residence in Cabo was also decorated according to the occasion, as the 12th slide showed Selena's room decked out in bride-themed balloons.
Along with that, above the couch, Selena proudly showed that she's ready to take Benny's last name, as the balloons read "Mrs Levin," the music producer's real name is Benjamin Levin.
Some of the attendees included Ashley Cook, Courtney Lopez, Raquelle Stevens and Priscilla Marie, and the group enjoyed a luxurious yacht ride, fine dining, live music, and plenty of beachside fun, as seen in the video montage she shared.
As per the Daily Mail, the wedding will most likely take place in September and will be a close-knit affair, attended only by family and a select group of friends.
Selena Gomez's recently engaged friend Taylor Swift will also be seen attending the ceremony; however, the Lover crooner was notably absent from the first of many wedding festivities.