Taylor Swift, fiancé Travis Kelce mark first public outing since engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce returned to the scenes of their romance, enjoying their first public date night at Arrowhead Stadium after their engagement, the same place where their romance first caught the world's attention.

On Thursday, August 28, the Mastermind was spotted with the NFL star at the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers game. The head-over-heels couple was also joined by Travis' brother, Jason Kelce.

For the sporty date night, Taylor was donned in a white sweater vest and mini denim skirt paired with knee-high white boots.

The videos and snaps circulating online also featured the newly acquired sparkling diamond on her hand.

While the Kansas City Chiefs won't take the field until September 5 in LA, the newly engaged couple is soaking up college football and watching Kelce's alma mater, Cincinnati, open its season against Nebraska.

The couple's appearance came just days after they shared a carousel of clicks from their engagement, with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Moreover, the tight end's father, Ed Kelce, revealed that Travis actually popped the question on August 10, shortly after the pair filmed for their joint appearance on the New Heights podcast.

During the record-breaking podcast episode, Taylor also dived into details about her highly anticipated album, The Life of a Showgirl, which features 12 tracks and is set to be released on October 3.

