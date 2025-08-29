Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter finally drops most-awaited album ‘Man’s Best Friend’

The 'Espresso' singer announced the release of her seventh studio album via Island Records

Sabrina Carpenter has finally released her most-awaited album, Man’s Best Friend!

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, August 29, the Espresso singer announced the release of her seventh studio album via Island Records.

“Man’s Best Friend is out now x how special to make something out of pure inspiration and zero pressure,” she shared in the caption.

Carpenter went on to gush over three of her collaborators, Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff, and John Ryan, who worked across all of the tracks.

“You can hear it! It’s a real party for heartbreak, a celebration of disappointment! It’s laughing at yourself and your poor choices as everything is falling apart, it’s wondering how loyalty and love always gets you back to third wheeling, spoken sarcastically like a true 25-year-old!” the singer wrote.

Carpenter further added, “Ps- I encourage you to listen loud, in order, top to bottom, with friends or by yourself! this is sonically and lyrically my favorite way to experience this album! (Glass of white wine/ go go juice optional)”

Man’s Best Friend, the 12-track album opens with the LP’s first-released single Manchild, and concludes with the song, Goodbye.

The album includes these 12 songs:

1- Manchild

2- Tears

3- My Man on Willpower

4- Sugar Talking

5- We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night

6- Nobody’s Son

7- Never Getting Laid

8- When Did You Get Hot?

9- Go Go Juice

10- Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry

11- House Tour

12- Goodbye

